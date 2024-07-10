I can't imagine a world without Denny's but, the once crazy popular restaurant chain just permanently closed another location...this time a local one.

The very last Denny's in Bucks County has closed its doors for good, according to Phillyburbs.

Denny's in Langhorne, PA has closed for good

It was the Langhorne location on East Lincoln Highway.

Loyal customers were greeted by a sign hung on the front door breaking the news.

The sign read, "Dear Guest. Thank you for your patronage. This location has permanently closed."

It directed those still craving a good 'ole, classic Grand Slam breakfast (pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage) or to the Essington location at 47 Industrial Highway.

There's also a New Jersey location, not too far from Bucks County, on Route 130 in Bordentown.

Denny's confirmed the Bucks County closure by releasing a statement saying, "Deciding to close a restaurant is never an easy decision but it is a normal business practice. Denny's has 34 other locations in Pennsylvania. We'd like to thank our team members and local community for their love of the Denny's brand."

Denny's seems to be a dying breed, but who didn't love it back in the day? It was great.

There used to be a location in Mercer Mall (now rebranded Mercer on One) on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township. It was there from when I was a kid until I was a young adult.

I remember going there often for ice cream with my grandparents and after concerts or parties. It was a late-night must for many.

The Langhorne Denny's was one of more than 24 locations to close this year (2024).

For more information, click here.

