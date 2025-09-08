DeLorenzo's Pizza is closed once again, but it's not for the reason you're thinking.

DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton is closed temporarily

The restaurant on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton announced on Facebook recently that it was temporarily closed.

The post reads, "DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Ave. is temporarily closed while renovations are underway to convert our building into a combination pizzeria - dispensary! Looking forward to seeing you soon at our exciting new venture!"

The restaurant has had tax problems

The announcement sparked many comments, not all nice. Some questioned whether the closure was due to tax problems again.

It was abruptly shut down by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation in March

Back in March, the restaurant was abruptly shut down for failure to pay New Jersey State Taxes.

Big, orange signs were hung on the doors and windows that the business had been seized by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation.

The pizza shop reopened after help from a GoFundMe

The owner, Rick DeLorenzo, promptly started a GoFundMe for help to pay the back taxes and open up again, which was well-received, despite criticism by many. It worked. The pizza shop reopened after settling its debt.

DeLorenzo said he was "surprised by the sudden closure by the state of New Jersey and has been doing everything he can to make ends meet, pay his employees, pay the rent, and keep up with the high cost of supplies."

Vision Cannabis was approved for that spot

There was a clue that changes were coming. Also, back in February, Vision Cannabis was approved by the Hamilton Township Planning Board to move into 147 Sloan Avenue, the address of DeLorenzo's Pizza. The approval left some confused as to what the plan for the future would be.

Now we know, according to DeLorenzo's Pizza, that the space will be divided for the two businesses to share.

No word yet on when it will be reopened.

