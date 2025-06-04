We've learned an impending closure of a popular business. It may come as a shock to many of us, but yet, in many ways it's not all that surprising. After all, the restaurant industry continues to undergo a lot of changes (with many closures) in 2025.

So what's happening in Center City Philadelphia? And what's next? We'll get to that in a second, but first let's take a look at the current landscape for restaurants in Philly and across the country.

2025 Is a Tough Year for Restaurants With Hundreds Closing

This year will be a bit of a tough year for eateries across the country. With changing consumer habits and economic stresses the average family is worried about their bottom line. Therefore, they are dining out less and less each week it seems like.

Denny's, which calls itself "one of the largest full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants" has marked about 100 locations for closure sometime in 2025, they say. The reason? You probably guessed it. Declining sales.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, many were sad to watch Tio Flores shut its doors forever earlier this year. The casual Mexican restaurant was located on South Street in Philadelphia. In late March, the eatery wrote that they were closing "due to some circumstances beyond (their) control."

And now another restaurant will join this growing list as they've announced plans to close this summer.

Del Frisco's Grille in Center City Philadelphia Will Close This July

Del Frisco's Grille on Broad Street will be closing in a few weeks. The steakhouse, which was open for seven years in Center City Philadelphia, was operated by the Landry restaurant group.

Del Frisco's is expected to start the closure process by July 31. The news comes as the restaurant's operator posted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN Notice). That's required when employees are about to be laid off. It's believed that about 51 employees will be affected, according to the notice.

Why Is Del Frisco's in Philadelphia Closing?

The Landry Restaurant Group didn't offer too many specifics about the decision to close the casual steakhouse, which is located in the ground-floor of the Cambria Hotel (at Broad and Locust). However, we've learned via Philly Voice's Michael Tanenbaum that the restaurant's lease is expiring and won't be renewed.

Interestingly enough, the decision to close Del Frisco's Grille will NOT have an effect on other steakhouses nearby.

This includes their higher end eatery — Del Frisco's Double Eagle — which is very close to this area. That steakhouse is located at 15th and Chestnut. Del Frisco's Grille (which is closing) was seen as a more casual counterpart to Double Eagle.

Additionally, Landry's also owns McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks on Broad Street. That is also expected to remain open.

