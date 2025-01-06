Pennsylvania’s Leading Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

We all know it’s important to take care of our health. Eat well, stay active, manage stress, all of the usual.

While we all know the little things we can do every day to keep us healthy, have you ever stopped to wonder what really puts our health at risk?

I’m not talking about the occasional cold or a sprained ankle from a bad fall. I’m talking about the big stuff.

The things we should be aware of so we can, you know, live our best and longest lives.

Think about it: in Pennsylvania, where we’re blessed with everything from beautiful hiking trails to cheesesteaks that make life worth living, what’s the biggest threat to our health?

READ MORE: America's Worst Pizza Chain Has 14 PA Locations

What’s the one thing that takes more lives than anything else? It’s not something we tend to discuss at family dinners, but maybe we should.

You might be thinking, it has to be something like car accidents, right? After all, with so many drivers on the road and endless construction zones, it feels like chaos at times.

Maybe you’re guessing it’s a disease like cancer or let’s not forget the pandemic. We all know COVID-19 had a massive impact on health in recent years.

Although those are all good guesses, knowing what truly poses the greatest risk can help us make better decisions so I personally think it’s really important to know the facts.

What Is The #1 Cause Of Death in Pennsylvania?

Canva Canva loading...

So, what’s the #1 cause of death in Pennsylvania? It’s heart disease, according to USA Facts and the CDC. In fact, it's responsible for 22% of all deaths in the state as of 2022.

Heart disease doesn’t have to be a given, though.

By staying active, eating heart-healthy foods, and knowing your risks, you can take steps to beat the odds. It’s a new year so it’s time to try some new healthy habits!

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna