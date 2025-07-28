Driving in Pennsylvania isn’t always the easiest. Whether it’s merging onto a tight exit, dodging potholes, or trying to figure out who has the right of way at a four-way stop, there’s always something that keeps you on high alert behind the wheel. Also, let’s not even get started on rush hour traffic or the mystery of why everyone seems to forget how to drive in the rain.

While most roads just come with the usual frustrations of driving, there are a few spots in Pennsylvania that are dangerous. Some intersections rack up more accidents than others, and one in particular has gained a reputation that no road should ever want.

People seem to never take driving seriously, but it can be pretty dangerous if there are people who aren’t paying attention or being irresponsible behind the wheel.

Where is PA's Most Dangerous Intersection?

Canva Canva loading...

The most dangerous intersection in PA is not in a big city like Philly or Pittsburgh, either. It’s tucked in Bucks County, in a township you’ve probably driven through without thinking twice.

According to reports from local law firms and national audits, this intersection has seen dozens of crashes and a high number of injuries in just a short time frame.

So what is it?

The deadliest intersection in Pennsylvania is at Street Road and Knights Road in Bensalem Township. Multiple sources, including TIME Magazine and legal studies, have pointed to this exact spot as one of the most dangerous intersections in the entire country, not just the state. It’s a mix of high traffic volume, confusing design, and risky driver behavior.

