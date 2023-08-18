It's almost time to change the clocks again. Are you ready?

The whole Daylight Savings Time thing can be confusing, right? I'm sure I'm not alone when I ask, "When do we change the clocks again?"

Here's what else I've heard: "Are we going INTO Daylight Savings Time or are we coming OUT of it?" OR "What's the little saying? Spring ahead, fall back, right?"

Daylight Savings Time ends in November.

If you're a planner, we "fall back" on November 5th. Turn your clocks BACK one hour. Daylight Savings Time is from March 12 - November 5 in 2023.

I think we can all agree that we like to "fall back" much more than we enjoy to "spring ahead" because the "spring ahead" means we lose an hour of sleep. Whomp, whomp. I don't get enough sleep as it is and then to lose another hour is just brutal.

Is this really necessary to do this anymore? There are a lot of people who want to do away with changing the clocks for good.

My internal clock likes consistency. Haha. So does our dog. Her eating schedule and sleep schedule tends to get screwed up for about a week after time changes. Moms of babies and younger kids aren't usually fans of it either, with the time change messing up nap times.

Why we change the clocks in the first place.

I read a great USA Today article that explained this. It started back in 1918 during World War I. The extra hour of sunlight helped to save on fuel costs.

The Sunshine Protection Act could keep us in Daylight Savings Time all year long. Congress is still debating whether or not this would be good to do. Over half of the states support the Act. We'll see what happens.

Those against the Act say if it's sunny too late in the day it will be a health threat because of a loss of sleep...we'll stay up too late.

For now though, we're still doing it, so don't forget to move your clocks ahead one hour on November 5, 2023 or before you go to bed the night before. Lucky for all you iPhone users, Apple does it for you.

