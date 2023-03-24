Sweet! This New Ice Cream Shop is Coming to South Jersey!

If you've got a sweet tooth in Camden County, here's some *cool* news!

Ice cream shop Da’Villas Crème & Cookies, is coming to Merchantville, according to South Jersey Food Scene. The shop located at 21 S. Centre Street is set to officially open for business on April 21!

You may already be familiar with where it is. It will be taking over the former location of Cat’s Creations Bakery. Such a cute location!

According to South Jersey Food Scene, their menu will offer delicious ice cream, gelato, ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, banana splits, and milkshakes! So it's perfect that they'll be opening just in time for spring and summer!

When they have their grand opening, you can come for the ice cream and stay for some live music and giveaways! The ribbon-cutting will be at 12 noon, according one of their Instagram posts.

Very cool to see a locally-owned dessert shop coming to Merchantville. Their fresh-baked cookies and ice cream put together look so good.

Definitely worth checking out! I mean, who doesn't love cookies and ice cream? And who doesn't love local businesses? This could be your new favorite dessert spot in Merchantville! Go ahead and follow them on their Instagram page @davillas_creme856 for updates!

Are you excited to this place to open? Let us know in the comments!

