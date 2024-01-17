Calling all fried chicken lovers in Philly! Rejoice over this news!

Dave's Hot Chicken, an fast-growing L.A.- based hot chicken chain is finally coming to Philly!

Dave's Hot Chicken Credit: Instagram @daveshotchicken loading...

The city's first location be at 9113 E. Roosevelt Blvd, in the Northeast Shopping Center. And it's coming really soon! Their grand opening will be in February, according to PhillyVoice.

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken Menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake.

You can even pick your level of spiciness in case you're not fond of oral infernos. But it is called Hot Chicken, after all!

Are More Dave's Hot Chickens Coming to Philadelphia?

Yes! Get your napkins and tastebuds ready. A total of 8 more locations are being planned to open in the region, in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties! No word yet on when any of those may open just yet.

There's also another Dave's Hot Chicken opening nearby in Cherry Hill, New Jersey! It'll be in the Ellisburg Shopping Center, located at 22 NJ-70 - at the intersection of Route 70 and Kings Highway in Cherry Hill - the same shopping center as Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby and Wells Fargo.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I can't wait to try! Are you looking forward to trying Dave's Hot Chicken? If you've already tried it, give us your verdict!

