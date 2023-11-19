Exciting news in Atlantic City!

Dave & Buster's is set to bring its dining and gaming to the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City! They're set to open for city fun-lovers on Dec 11! The entertainment destination, popular for its arcade games, sports viewing, and food, is set to enhance the dynamic atmosphere of this iconic coastal city.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Located at 2120 Atlantic Ave, the venue is taking over the former location of the 40/40 club, featuring a 40 foot screen, sports bar, and over 100 arcade games, according to Philly Voice.

"Each store has more state of the art games than ever, more mouthwatering menu items and the most innovative drinks anywhere. From wings to steaks, we’ve got whatever suits your appetite and our premium bar assures we’re stocked to satisfy!" their website says.

Job opportunities

If you or someone you know is looking for a job in the entertainment space, this will be a good place to start looking. They'll be hiring for about 160 positions. Check here for openings.

In the meantime, Dave & Busters has 2 locations in Philadelphia, one in Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood, New Jersey, and one in Plymouth meeting in the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another solid option for you and your friends, family, colleagues in the city! Are you excited for Dave and Buster's coming to town in Atlantic City? It should fit right in to the fun-loving, thrill-seeking city!

LIST: 12 Must-Visit Rooftop Bars in New Jersey Sometimes, going out for cocktails requires a great view to go along with them. So, we searched out rooftop bars you must visit here in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca