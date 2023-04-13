You know summer's coming soon when you start hearing about Memorial Day weekend activities. I can't wait.

The Lawrence Township Recreation Department has announced that its annual Memorial Day Parade will be Saturday, May 27, 2023. Everyone in the community is invited.

The parade steps off at 10am from Lawrence High School (2525 Princeton Pike).

Here's the route it will follow: North on Princeton Pike, turn left onto Darrah Lane, turn left onto Birchwood Knoll, another left onto Berwyn Place, where it will end. Bring chairs or a blanket and sit anywhere along the route.

You're invited to participate in the parade and enter the Decoration Contest. Lawrence Township says, "Decorate and get ready to roll." Dress up your bicycle, tricycle, scooter, stroller, wagon or wheelchair in a patriotic way.

If you're interested in participating, click here to fill out the form. It's free to participate.

Get our free mobile app

After the parade, head to Lawrence Veterans Park (100 Oaklyn Terrace) for a closing ceremony and service, which will honor veterans. There will be free hot dogs and water.

I've been to this annual parade many times and it's always so much fun. I love clapping for and thanking our veterans (they certainly deserve it), dancing to the marching bands from area schools, waving to friends and neighbors walking with community groups...it's small town living at its best.

So grab your flags, wear red, white and blue, bring your family and friends and enjoy the unofficial kickoff to summer.

We usually plan a backyard BBQ for later in the day to keep the fun going.

For more information, or if you have any questions, call the Lawrence Township Recreation Department at (609) 844-7065.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.