Driving in Pennsylvania can be a mixed bag of scenic highways, bustling cities, and challenging conditions.

The Keystone State is known for so many different things like great sports, crowded highways, and even some countryside.

However, this variety also means drivers face unique challenges depending on where they are.

The state is crisscrossed by major highways like I-95, I-76, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which can see heavy traffic, especially during rush hours and holiday weekends.

Congestion, construction zones, and confusing interchanges are common, particularly in metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania's mix of rural and urban roads means drivers must adapt to varying conditions. In rural areas, narrow, winding roads can be hazardous, especially in poor weather.

Wildlife crossings are another concern, as deer-related accidents are frequent in Pennsylvania, particularly during dusk and dawn.

In urban areas, high traffic volumes and aggressive driving often lead to accidents, making some cities notorious for their dangerous driving conditions.

The state also faces seasonal challenges. Winter in Pennsylvania brings snow and icy conditions that test even the most experienced drivers.

Black ice, reduced visibility, and unplowed roads can make winter driving a nightmare. In the summer, increased traffic due to tourism adds to the congestion, particularly around popular destinations like the Poconos and Hershey.

Understanding Pennsylvania's driving challenges can help you navigate its roads better. Even with preparation, some cities stand out as the most dangerous for drivers due to high accident rates and challenging conditions.

Here's a look at the top cities you need to be cautious about.