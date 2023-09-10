Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Spotted in Phoenixville; Has Stolen Van

The search for an escaped murderer has significantly changed this morning sending fear throughout the Philadelphia suburbs.

Police say that the convicted murderer was spotted overnight in Phoenixville, Pa. That's about 25 miles away from the last sightings in the Kennett Square, Pa. area.

It's also believed that the convicted murderer has stolen a van that was operated by Baily's Dairy in West Chester, Pa.

As a result, police are warning that the search area has expanded significantly. He's believed to be operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818.

He has also changed his appearance as he was spotted on a ring doorbell camera last night with a clean-shaven face, wearing a green or yellow hooded sweatshirt, and a black baseball cap. He is still wearing green prison-issued pants.

Cavalcante escaped from a West Chester, Pa. prison 11 days ago. He was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021 in front of her children. He's also wanted in a murder in his home country of Brazil, authorities say.

The murder took place in the Phoenixville area. Police continue to remind the public that Cavalcante is extremely dangerous. If he's spotted they should immediately dial 911.

Earlier this week the search centered on the Kennett Square area. There were reports that he was spotted in the area of Longwood Gardens, leading to an evacuation of the property Thursday evening.

Manhunt Continues For Escaped Inmate Danelo Cavalcante West Of Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

It has remained closed since then.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

