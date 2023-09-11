‘Shelter in Place’ in Philadelphia Suburbs – Search for Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Heats Up Monday Night

The search for an escaped murderer is heating up Monday night as authorities hope they're getting closer to capturing Danelo Cavalacnate.

Police have just sent out an alert to residents of East Nantmeal Township in Chester County, Pa. that there was just a possible sighting of escaped convict Danelo Cavalacnate in the area of Fairview Road.

”Residents in the area are asked to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain vigilant,” and to review video from surveillance cameras, the alert said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There are unconfirmed reports that Cavalacnate may be armed, according to police scanner traffic, shared online and by FOX 29 TV's Chris O'Connell around 10:30 pm Monday.

This has not been confirmed by officials publicly yet, but it shows their concerns as the massive manhunt is now its 11th day. Multiple outlets are reporting that the search has heated up, including the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Media reports from FOX 29 say that the escaped murderer was spotted in that immediate area within the past 90 minutes, as of 10:30 pm on Monday.

Police in the area have urged those in the area to shelter in place, according to a reverse 911 call sent to residents in that area. That's according to a report from FOX 29's Chris O'Connell on Monday evening around 10:30 pm.