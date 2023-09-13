CAUGHT! Escaped Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Captured in Chester County, Pa

The search for an escaped prisoner in the Philadelphia suburbs has ended. Multiple media outlets are now reporting that Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.

Pennsylvania State Police will share more details at a press conference later this morning.

Overnight the state police said they were searching in the area of South Coventry, Pa. and Pottstown, Pa.

The search area included "Routes 23 & 100, Fairview & Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge & County Park Roads," they tweeted overnights.

It is not clear where exactly he was captured. But it marks the end of a 14-day manhunt that involved both local, state, and federal officials.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.

