A new co-host will be joining one of New York City’s biggest TV programs.

Curt Menefee will join Rosanna Scotto as the co-host of Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” program, the station confirmed on Sunday.

He’ll join Rosanna Scotto as the co-host on the morning news program (weekdays from 7 until 10 a.m.), which has consistently ranked in the top two rated morning TV shows in the nation’s biggest TV market.

Menfee, who will start on the show on January 16, has served as FOX’s longtime host of Fox NFL Sunday programming. Rosanna Scotto has been co-hosting the morning program since 2008.

The news was first reported during FOX’s weekly NFL Broadcast on Sunday (January 7).

During the NFL season, he’ll work Tuesday to Friday on the show. In the offseason, he’ll be on the show Monday to Friday.

“Morning television is something I’ve always wanted to do because of the variety,” he told the New York Post.

Menfee’s role at FOX 5 marks a bit of a homecoming for the veteran anchor who originally worked as a sports reporter and anchor at the station in the 1990’s.

He plans on living in New York during the week, and he’ll travel to Los Angeles for NFL broadcasts, FOX says.

He’ll be in good company as FOX NFL Sunday commentator Michael Strahan travels back to New York weekly for his role on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Bianca Peters Moves to Afternoon Broadcasts on FOX 5 New York

Menfee replaces Bianca Peters on the show. Peters had been co-hosting the program alongside Rosanna since the summer of 2021.

Peters' tenure on the show began after veteran anchor Lori Stokes moved to the role of evening anchor at the network.

FOX 5 confirmed on Sunday that Bianca will move to the station’s noon, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. broadcasts.