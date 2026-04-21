There's finally new life in the old New Hope Star Diner on Route 202. A new Italian restaurant recently opened, and it's already getting great reviews.

Cugini's Italian Kitchen via Facebook Cugini's Italian Kitchen via Facebook loading...

Cugini's Italian Kitchen has opened in the old New Hope Star Diner on Route 202

It's called Cugini's Italian Kitchen and is owned by Anthony Adragna and Frank Picone. It's been in the works for over a year. The two cousins began the process of buying the former diner last spring and have transformed the space into a beautiful bar/restaurant. There was a transfer of the liquor license from the old TGI Fridays at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne.

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Cugini's Italian Kitchen is ready to serve you after a successful soft opening. The restaurant posted on Facebook, thanking the community for its support.

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The post read, "We are truly grateful for the warm welcome and support we've received throughout our soft opening these past few days. To our valued guests, thank you for your patience, grace, and generosity as we settle into our new home with a new team. Your understanding and encouragement have not gone unnoticed, and they have meant a great deal to us. Opening a restaurant is both an exciting and humbling journey. With each service, we are refining, elevating, and dedicating ourselves to delivering the exceptional experience you deserve. It is an honor to begin this chapter surrounded by such a wonderful community. We look forward to welcoming you back and continuing to serve you with care and intention."

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Cugini's Italian Kitchen via Facebook Cugini's Italian Kitchen via Facebook loading...

The new restaurant is already getting great reviews from patrons

Diners were quick to comment, raving about their meals and experiences. One wrote, "Awesome food. This is going to be a great addition to New Hope." Another commented, "Great atmosphere and amazing meal. We are so happy you are here!"

The owners have both worked in other local restaurants

The owners have previous restaurant experience. Adragna previously owned Cafe Antonio in Morrisville Borough and Picone worked for his family's restaurant, V&S Pizza in Falls Township.

The new Cugini's Italian Kitchen is located at 6522 Route 202 in New Hope, PA. To check out the menu, click here.