Crumbl Cookies Opening New Location in Burlington County, NJ!
The Crumbl Cookies expansion continues in New Jersey!
A new Crumbl Cookies is coming to Mount Laurel, in the popular Centerton Square shopping center, according to the Township of Mount Laurel Facebook page.
According to the post, they'll open later this year, but we don't have a definitive timeline yet. This will be their third South Jersey location, with the other two in Cherry Hill and Turnersville.
If you've ever tried this wildly popular franchise, you know how their delicious system goes. Every week they rotate 6 different flavors out of a collection of hundreds of recipes. Every Monday morning, there's a new array of 6 rich, thick, delicious cookies to choose from. Make a plan to come in on your cheat day! Variety is the spice of life and keeps us all coming back for something new!
They're huge on social media presence, so go ahead and give them a follow on their Instagram @crumblcookies so you can stay up to date on their weekly menu!
Crumbl Cookies currently has 12 locations in New Jersey:
- Brick
- Cherry Hill
- Clark
- Holmdel Commons
- Manalapan
- Morris Plains
- North Brunswick
- Ocean
- Princeton
- Rockaway
- Turnersville
- Union
The new Mount Laurel one isn't listed yet on their website.
Very happy to see they're expanding in South Jersey. Are you excited for this new location? Which Crumbl Cookies are your favorite? I could die for the classic sugar cookie. They are the Bomb.com. Let us know in the comments!