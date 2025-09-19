An ice cream shop that was featured on the TV show, "Shark Tank" just opened its very first location in New Jersey, according to My Central Jersey. Keep reading to find out where.

Ice cream shop featured on Shark Tank opened its first NJ location

It's Crispy Cones. Do you remember seeing the owners, Jeremy Carlson and his wife, Kaitlyn, on the show? Their episode was during season 14, episode 17.

You can watch a clip of the show below.

The owners sealed a deal on Shark Tank

They struck a deal with Barbara Corcoran who offered them $200,000 for 20% stake in the company. They tried to counter offer by offering her 17% after originally offering 10%, but she didn't budge.

The unique pastry cones, already famous in European countries, are freshly baked and rolled in cinnamon sugar. You can stuff and customize your cones with your choice of soft-serve ice cream, creamy spreads, and toppings.

Crispy Cones via Instagram Crispy Cones via Instagram loading...

There is a specialty ice cream flavor of the week and a specialty cone of the month.

The ice cream shop has locations in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and now, New Jersey.

The first NJ location is in Edison

The first location of Crispy Cones in the Garden State is in Edison. It's in the Wick Shopping Plaza on Route 1.

Google Google loading...

The Edison Mayor, Sam Joshi, excitedly invited everyone to check out the new business in town. "Come try handcrafted ice cream with freshly baked cones! The cones are baked fresh daily and this is their first location in N.J."

Check out Crispy Cones on Instagram HERE.

