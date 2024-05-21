Crayola, the crayon company, has asked for the public's help in reuniting a former Mercer County, New Jersey student with a piece of art that she created when she was a child.

NBC10 Philadelphia is reporting that Crayola has dug into its archives for its Campaign for Creativity. The company wants to highlight the importance of children being creative and artistic.

They are releasing artwork from back in the 1980s and 1990s in hopes of reuniting the artist with the work of art.

The picture below was created in the 80s by a 6-year-old named Margaret.

At the time, she was a student at one of Lawrence Township's public elementary schools, Slackwood School, on Princeton Pike.

The drawing is entitled, "Flying to Catland" and was drawn back in 1989. It was created as a part of a Crayola art program called, "Dream Makers."

Now mystery student, Margaret, included a dream statement that read, "My dream is that I wish I had 4 cats that were magic so I could fly on them to cat land."

Adorable, isn't it?

Crayola's post on Instagram reads in part, "Can anybody help is find Margaret? She made this at 6 years old at Slackwood School in Lawrenceville, NJ!

Any idea who this may be?

Do you know a Margaret that would fit this description? My guess is she would have been in Kindergarten or first grade when she drew this.

I wonder if she still lives in Lawrenceville, or has family that still does. She may have moved out of town. Hmmm.

Maybe you know someone who went to Slackwood School who may know her or any of her family members.

I spoke with Slackwood School staff and they love a good mystery. They are busy looking through old yearbooks to try and find a Margaret.

In the meantime, if you have any information that could lead to this Margaret, let me know. I also love solving a good mystery.

