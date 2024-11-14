Just a few weeks after longtime NBC anchor Hoda Kotb announced plans to step away from the TODAY Show, her replacement has been named.

NBC News just announced that Craig Melvin will be the new co-anchor of the show's 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours alongside Savannah Guthrie.

The announcement was made during Thursday morning's broadcast.

Back in September, Hoda Kotb announced her plans to leave the show "in early 2025."

As part of today's announcement, it was also revealed that Hoda's last broadcast will be January 10, 2025.

Tributes Pour in for TODAY Show Veterans Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin

Hoda has been the lead co-anchor of TODAY since 2018 when the network fired Matt Lauer. She previously launched the show's four hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and now Jenna Bush Hager.

“It means a lot to inherit this from you,” Melvin told Kotb during this morning's announcement, while seemingly referencing the turmoil following the firing of Matt Lauer.

“You’ve been the heart of this place for a long time. You helped save the show. You helped save the show.”

Kotb, who has been with NBC News for 26 years, plans to step into "another role" within the network as she wants to spend more time with her family.

Melvin, meanwhile, has also spent years at the network. He has been with NBC News for nearly 14 years, they say.

More Changes Ahead at the TODAY Show

Meanwhile, the network says that Craig will continue to host the third hour of the show (9 a.m.) with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

The show's fourth hour (10 a.m.), which is currently hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, will also see changes in the New Year.

The network says on January 13 they'll be debut TODAY with Jenna & Friends with rotating guest hosts, until a permanent co-host is named.