Visit One Of America’s Best Craft Breweries in Merchantville, NJ

It’s the perfect time to pack up the car full of your friends and check out one of America’s best craft breweries!

Lovefood.com made a list of the best craft breweries in all of America and this New Jersey spot made its way onto the list. Eclipse Brewing in Merchantville, New Jersey is getting some recognition for their wide variety of beers and flavors.

Now that the weather’s getting warmer, it’s always fun to find new summer beers or cocktails, and you may just find your new favorite in Merchantville, New Jersey! Eclipse Brewery has $6 pours and $7 flights all day in-house and boasts 18 taps, according to their website (eclipsebrewingnj.com).

From the outside, this brewery looks like the most relaxing atmosphere to try some brew brews in. Lovefood.com says they carry some amazing flavors that I’ve never even heard of like sours that have blackberry and tropical fruit flavors, an Almond Joy porter, and a Coconut Cream ale.

The best part about trying different beers out at specific breweries is that you get to try something really unique and something that may just be your new favorite! They have a section on their website that shows you exactly what’s on tap at the moment.

Right now I’m seeing all different types of beers. From stouts to sours, this place seems to have it all and I can’t wait to check it out this summer! If you're looking to try it out, Eclipse Brewing is located at 25 E Park Ave, Merchantville, New Jersey.

