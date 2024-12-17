If you consider yourself to be a frequent flier at Costco, then you are probably wasting a bunch of time in the iconic store just like a lot of other shoppers.

Costco is one of the best spots to shop if you have a big family, a small family, or whatever the case may be.

The entire store is full of amazing deals and items sold in bulk so you won't have to stock up on necessities for quite some time.

If you’re craving something for dinner, you can grab a $5 rotisserie chicken or a hot dog with a drink for $1.50.

If you’re out and about and oddly need laundry detergent, a giant pie, and a couch all at the same time, you can get it all right at Costco.

The older I get the more obsessed with the store I become and if you’re a frequent shopper at Costco, you understand why. When you step foot inside, it’s easy to almost get lost between the aisles searching for good deals.

You could walk in to grab eggs and milk and walk out 3 hours later with a flat-screen TV.

It’s dangerous for your wallet sometimes because it’s hard to refuse the amazing deals you’ll find there.

If you love a good Costco trip like me, you may be shocked at just how much time shoppers are spending in the store on average and how much money they're spending while they’re there.

How Long Do People Typically Spend Inside of Costco?

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

A YouTube channel called Maxinomics has broken it down and the average shopper is inside the store for about 37 minutes on each trip.

While it doesn’t sound like much, they also broke down the average amount of time each shopper spends in the store every time they go.

How Much Money Do People Spend During One Costco Trip?

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise To Highest 12-Month Rate Since 2008 Getty Images loading...

A website called the Kitchn has broken it down thanks to the help of social media users and on average, you’re on track to spend a good $1.75 per minute that you’re shopping in a Costco.

While that doesn’t sound like much, think about spending around $1.75 per minute during every trip.

That equals about $64.75 per trip and some people visit the store more than just once a week!

Although it’s easy to fall into the Costco trap while you’re shopping there, make sure to not go blind to the fact that you are probably dropping a pretty penny every time you step foot in the store!

