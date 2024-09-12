There’s been a really random celebrity sighting in New Jersey and it’s amazing.

A ton of posts on X have been going viral because Connor McGregor was spotted in Brick, New Jersey yesterday.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts (MMA), known for his bold personality and knockout power.

He’s originally from Dublin, Ireland, McGregor made a name for himself in the UFC with his fast rise to the top, becoming a double champion in both featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Aside from his fighting skills, he's famous for his trash talk and larger-than-life persona.

McGregor has stepped into the boxing ring too, taking on Floyd Mayweather which was a super highly watched match.

Though his career has had ups and downs, McGregor remains a global superstar.

It looks like the MMA legend was spotted in Brick, New Jersey to promote his brand new beer.

Being from Dublin, I personally would think this would be an amazing brand.

With that being said, people were super shocked and thought it was random that Connor McGregor was just hanging out in New Jersey.

After hearing about him being in the area, so many locals poured into River Rock to catch a glimpse and also check out his brand-new beer.

Learn more about Conor McGregor’s beer ‘Forged Irish Stout’ here!

