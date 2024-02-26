Still Driving to Work? New Jersey Commute Times Are Among the Worst in America

Do you drive to work in New Jersey? If so, you're spending a significantly longer amount of time commuting than most people do in the United States.

How long does it take you to get to work in New Jersey? If it's around 25 minutes, you're lucky. Because in New Jersey, it's probably more than that.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Jersey has the 3rd longest average commute time in the U.S. Something to consider if anyone's thinking of moving to New Jersey!

How long does it take New Jersey commuters to get to/from work?

The data collected revealed that the average drive time to work in New Jersey is 31.1 minutes. To put that into perspective, the average American commuter will spend 25.6 minutes getting to work.

The two states that have us beat are Maryland and #2, and unsurprisingly, New York at #1.

Here are the Top 5 longest commutes in the country.

New York - 33.2 minutes Maryland - 32 minutes New Jersey - 31.1 minutes Washington D.C. - 30.5 minutes California - 29.2 minutes

The state with the shortest commute? That'd be South Dakota with an average drive time of 17.4 minutes.

Is your commute longer than 31 minutes in New Jersey? You're not alone. According to the data, 7.7 American workers traveled at least an hour to work in 2021. Rough!

If you're possibly looking at next step for work in New Jersey and weighing the options when it comes to working from home, having a hybrid schedule or staying in-office 5 days a week, this is something to consider!

