Still Driving to Work? New Jersey Commute Times Are Among the Worst in America

Still Driving to Work? New Jersey Commute Times Are Among the Worst in America

Getty Images

Do you drive to work in New Jersey? If so, you're spending a significantly longer amount of time commuting than most people do in the United States.

How long does it take you to get to work in New Jersey? If it's around 25 minutes, you're lucky. Because in New Jersey, it's probably more than that.

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Jersey has the 3rd longest average commute time in the U.S. Something to consider if anyone's thinking of moving to New Jersey!

How long does it take New Jersey commuters to get to/from work?

 

The data collected revealed that  the average drive time to work in New Jersey is 31.1 minutes. To put that into perspective, the average American commuter will spend 25.6 minutes getting to work.

Getty Images
loading...

The two states that have us beat are Maryland and #2, and unsurprisingly, New York at #1.

Here are the Top 5 longest commutes in the country.

  1. New York - 33.2 minutes
  2. Maryland - 32 minutes
  3. New Jersey - 31.1 minutes
  4. Washington D.C. - 30.5 minutes
  5. California - 29.2 minutes

The state with the shortest commute? That'd be South Dakota with an average drive time of 17.4 minutes.

Getty Images
loading...

Is your commute longer than 31 minutes in New Jersey? You're not alone. According to the data, 7.7 American workers traveled at least an hour to work in 2021. Rough!

If you're possibly looking at next step for work in New Jersey and weighing the options when it comes to working from home, having a hybrid schedule or staying in-office 5 days a week, this is something to consider!

PA Airports Forbid You From Checking These 7 Items

Trying to figure out exactly what you can't bring with you in your checked luggage on vacation? Here's just a few!

Gallery Credit: Gianna

A PSA For Anyone Who Plans On Moving to NJ

From New Jersey residents themselves, this is what you need to know before moving to The Garden State!

Gallery Credit: Gianna

Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM