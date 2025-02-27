The Most Common Baby Names in New Jersey Have Been Revealed

If you’re expecting a child soon, congratulations! It’s such a special time in life to find out you’re expecting and so many joys go along with it.

So many birthday parties and milestones are ahead of you. While those are just a few of the exciting things that you’ll be able to experience during your child’s life, obviously there are a few stressors too.

One of the first orders of business that tends to stress parents out is picking a name.

Naming your child is probably one of the most stressful things about the entire pregnancy journey.

Of course, health is first but picking a name has to be something most parents find to be a bit stressful.

No matter what you pick, make sure it’s a good one because odds are your child will have it for their entire life!

Read More: NJ Parents-To-Be: These Baby Names Are Straight-Up Illegal

Depending on the route you choose when naming your kid, you may be curious about which names are most commonly used at the time.

Maybe you’re one of those people who like to be trendy or you just want to know what’s trendy so you can avoid those names at all costs.

The latest statistics for the most common baby names are from 2023, but I would still say they’re pretty accurate even in 2025.

What Are The Most Common Baby Names in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, the most common baby name for boys was Liam and the top trending baby name for girls was Olivia.

I feel that’s still pretty accurate still to this day.

Top Boy Names in New Jersey 2023:

Liam Noah Lucas

Top Girl Names in New Jersey 2023:

Olivia Emma Mia

Do you or your child have one of the most common names in the state? Some of us are bound to, right?

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna