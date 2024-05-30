Hope you're hungry.

When you go cheer on your Trenton Thunder, you'll notice a few new food and drink options at the ballpark this season.

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken is one of the new food stands.

Have you heard of it?

Former Philadelphia Phillies star, Ryan Howard, is part owner of the chicken chain.

It's famous for its chicken sandwiches. Your choices will include the Colbie's Original, Southern Belle, Big Piece, and Nashville Hot.

Don't sleep on Colbie's crinkle-cut fries either.

The only other Colbie's location in our area is on Route 38 in Mt. Holly, so this is a treat.

Also new to the ballpark is the Shake it Up! milkshake stand. Get one of the classic flavors...chocolate, vanilla, or indulge in a Boomer Shake (affectionately named after Trenton Thunder mascot, Boomer) which is a blend of blue raspberry and vanilla.

If you love pizza as much as I do, you'll be happy to hear that personal plain and pepperoni pizzas will be available at all traditional concession stands.

Ballpark favorite, Boomer's BBQ will be returning featuring brisket, ribs, BBQ chicken, served with the best Macaroni & Cheese and cornbread. You can also sink your teeth into a Boomer Burger (a burger with Mac & Cheese on a Kaiser roll) or a Boomer Dog (a jumbo hot dog with mac & cheese and bacon).

To check out the other food offerings, click here.

The wait is almost over.

The 2024 Trenton Thunder season kicks off on Tuesday, June 4th. The first pitch is at 7pm.

