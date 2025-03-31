A New Jersey Coffee Shop Is One Of The Best in The U.S.

There’s nothing quite like waking up in the morning and getting a fresh cup of coffee.

I love going to a local coffee shop and treating myself to a latte before the start of a busy day.

Of course, it’s really easy to go to big chain coffee shops to grab your coffee like Starbucks and Dunkin because of “consistency.”

Pretty much no matter which Starbucks location you go to, you can bet that your go-to order will probably taste the same. I feel as though this is what steers people away from local shops.

Best Local Coffee Shop in New Jersey Is in Montclair

It all simply comes down to routine. It’s so important to branch out and try local shops because 10/10 times, they’re always better than a chain.

You can try locally made brews and probably better quality ingredients when you go to local coffee shops rather than the 7-Elevens and Wawas of the world for your cup of coffee.

If you’re looking to branch out a little bit and support local businesses while getting your coffee fix in, there are plenty of shops to support in New Jersey.

Yelp is a fantastic tool when you’re deciding to branch out and try new things, say, like a new coffee shop.

Yelp is an online tool that takes real customer reviews and puts them together so you can see an overall review of the business you plan to visit.

The site is also known for putting lists together annually of “the best sushi spots in America” or “the best Italian restaurants in the world.”

A list was released recently of the top 25 coffee shops in the entire country, and a New Jersey spot has officially made the list as one of the best!

New Jersey Coffee Chain Makes "Yelp's 25 Best Coffee Shops in America" List

According to the list, Local Coffee in Montclair, New Jersey, is considered to be one of the best coffee spots in the country; the rest of the list is full of places in New York City, Hawaii, and California, among others.

Local Coffee is a shop located on Watchung Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey, and customers have been really raving about this adorable local spot. I cannot believe I haven't found this place sooner!!

“Truly a gem coffee shop in Montclair - it's so quaint and cozy inside with amazing coffee. I got the seasonal gingersnap latte, and it was so full of flavor and was so smooth. I also got a blueberry donut and it had to be one of the best donuts I've ever had!” - Carmellina B. via Yelp

This adorable spot looks so calming, and it’s just waiting for you to give it a try! Visit their website here!

11 New Jersey Beaches That Are Completely Free Looking to plan your Jersey Shore trip on a budget? Give these 11 free beaches a try! Gallery Credit: Gianna