If You Hear Code Brown at a Walmart in PA Get Out Fast
Have you ever noticed the announcements over the intercom while shopping at a Pennsylvania Walmart?
They may be announcing sales or something way more serious.
If you tend to not listen to them, it might be time to start paying attention.
According to The Sun, those overhead voices could save your life.
Did you know that Walmart stores use secret codes that alert employees to different situations?
These codes can be a combination of colors, numbers, and words.
While they’re meant for staff, knowing what they mean could be super important for shoppers, too.
Here are some important color codes to watch out for:
Code White
Code White means an injury, accident, or medical emergency has occurred in the store.
Code Red
Code Red means there is a fire in the store. You'll probably hear an aisle number after the Code Red.
Code Orange
Code Orange means there's been a chemical spill either inside or outside of the store.
Code Black
Code Black means there is severe weather imminent or nearby.
Code Brown
Code Brown means there is an active shooter in the store. You need to try and get out safely or follow the instructions of store personnel.
Code Green
Code Green means there is a hostage situation in the store. Call 9-1-1 if you can safely.
Code Blue
Code Blue means that a bomb threat has been made and you need to leave quickly.
Remember, hearing any of these codes could mean it’s time to act fast.
Wow. This was a big time eye-opener for me.
From now on, I’ll be listening much more carefully during my next Walmart trip.
Stay safe and be alert while you shop.
