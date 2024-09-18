Have you ever noticed the announcements over the intercom while shopping at a Pennsylvania Walmart?

They may be announcing sales or something way more serious.

If you tend to not listen to them, it might be time to start paying attention.

Businessman shouting into a megaphone Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

According to The Sun, those overhead voices could save your life.

Did you know that Walmart stores use secret codes that alert employees to different situations?

Google Google loading...

These codes can be a combination of colors, numbers, and words.

While they’re meant for staff, knowing what they mean could be super important for shoppers, too.

Here are some important color codes to watch out for:

Code White

Young man in white t-shirt with strong heart attack KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

Code White means an injury, accident, or medical emergency has occurred in the store.

Code Red

Texture of fire on a black background. VeroRo39 loading...

Code Red means there is a fire in the store. You'll probably hear an aisle number after the Code Red.

Code Orange

vitaga vitaga loading...

Code Orange means there's been a chemical spill either inside or outside of the store.

Code Black

tornado victor zastol`skiy loading...

Code Black means there is severe weather imminent or nearby.

Code Brown

thawornnurak thawornnurak loading...

Code Brown means there is an active shooter in the store. You need to try and get out safely or follow the instructions of store personnel.

Code Green

Hand in jail anurakpong loading...

Code Green means there is a hostage situation in the store. Call 9-1-1 if you can safely.

Code Blue

Time bomb Tloader loading...

Code Blue means that a bomb threat has been made and you need to leave quickly.

Remember, hearing any of these codes could mean it’s time to act fast.

Exit sign illuminated in the dark JohnnyVillan loading...

Wow. This was a big time eye-opener for me.

From now on, I’ll be listening much more carefully during my next Walmart trip.

Stay safe and be alert while you shop.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna