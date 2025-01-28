I think it's safe to say, people are passionate about Costco.

It's insanely popular where I live in Central New Jersey (yes, Central Jersey does exist).

There's usually a line to just get in the parking lot on any Saturday or Sunday.

Costco is known for its food samples

I have friends who go on dates to Costco. They shop, get food samples, enjoy a hot dog & soda at the food court, ohh and ahhh over all the great deals. I'm not kidding. It happens.

Changes aren't popular at Costco because everyone seems to love it as is, but, there's another big change on the way.

There have been rumors about this change swirling all around for a few months, and now USA Today finally confirms what you've been hearing.

Costco making a big change in all food courts

The change will be in the food court but, don't worry, it has nothing to do with the hot dogs.

That would no doubt be devastating if they took them away or changed the way they prepared them.

It does have to do with what accompanies the hot dogs...the in-store fountain soda.

Pepsi will be replaced by Coca-Cola in all Costco food courts

Costco has officially confirmed that this summer (2025) they will be replacing Pepsi with Coca-Cola.

Wow, that's a big deal.

It seems Pepsi people really like it and aren't fans of Coke. But, ready or not, here it comes.

I'm sure the warehouse store will get some criticism.

Costco's CEO said, "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."

In 2013, Coca-Cola was switched to Pepsi as a cost-savings move.

Rejoice, Coca-Cola fans.

