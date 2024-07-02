WARNING: Invasive Jellyfish With Painful Sting is Increasing at the Jersey Shores

While you head to the Jersey shores to soak up the sun this summer, be sure not to also soak up a painful sting from these small suckers.

Once again, the clinging jellyfish are back at the Jersey shores - and they're back with a tiny vengeance.

Officials are warning beachgoers to be on alert for clinging jellyfish as their numbers are increasing at the Jersey shores. You're likely to see them in shallow bay waters from Monmouth County to Cape May, according to NBC 10.

What's a Clinging Jellyfish?

Clinging jellyfish are about the size of coin with hair-like stingers. They almost look like a clump of hair with transparent bodies. They like to stay in shallow, slow-moving waters so they can attach themselves to algae and aquatic vegetation, like seagrass, according to NJDEP. Hence the name "clinging" jellyfish.

How dangerous are clinging jellyfish?

Though the invasive species is tiny, their stings are excrutiatingly painful and could land you in the hospital. Thankfully, no deaths caused by their sting have been reported.

The good news for ocean swimmers? You probably won't encounter one in the ocean since they like to stay in the shallow waters.

What should I do if I get stung by a clinging jellyfish?

Here's what NJDEP suggests:

Rinse the area with saltwater and remove any remaining tentacle materials using gloves, a plastic card or a thick towel.

If symptoms persist or pain increases instead of subsiding, seek prompt medical attention.

Familiarize yourself with what they look like, and if you see one, steer clear!

