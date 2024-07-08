Over 60 Flavors! You’ll Find the Best Ice Cream in New Jersey at This Roadside Stop!

Need the scoop on the best scoop in New Jersey?

Yeah, we're dipping into the ice cream! Easily one of the superior categories of desserts, and there's certainly no shortage of it here in The Garden State.

Tiramisu ice cream. Ice cream with coffee, chocolate, sponge cake pieces Getty Images loading...

Whether you like your ice cream hard scooped, soft-served, sprinkle-dipped or drizzled, it'd hard to go wrong with almost any ice cream shop. But where can you find one of the best in New Jersey?

Yes, there can be more than one answer, but we took a look at Reader Digest's list of The Best Ice Cream Shops in Each State, and their pick for New Jersey has been in the ice cream game for decades!

So where is this wondrous place of sweet, creamy delight?

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream - Ledgewood, NJ

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream is the best ice cream spot in New Jersey, according to RD! This sweet roadside stop has been in business since 1975 and they're open all year long!

Here's how Reader's Digest sang its praises:

"Cliff’s has been cranking out delicious ice cream year-round since 1975. It’s the home of the Skyscraper (don’t ask) and offers more than 60 ice cream flavors (as well as 11 soft-serves). If you’re coming from New York, try the Graham Central Station, while visitors from elsewhere in New Jersey might prefer the Holy Cannoli."

Cliff's vast menu offers over 60 unique flavors of ice cream and 11 flavors of soft serve. Here are just some of the flavors!

Bavarian Cream Raspberry Truffle

Butter Beer

Crooked Cookie

Cotton Candy

Double Peanut Butter Fudge Cup

Graham Central Station

Holy Cannoli

Maple Bourbon Chocolate

Morris County Mud

Oreo Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Smores

Whiskey Turtle Fudge

Have you ever had Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream? It deserves a spot on your must-try list!

