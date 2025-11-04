The sudden closure of the Clarksville Road bridge in West Windsor Township, as of Sunday (November 2), has already caused a big headache for commuters and residents in the area, and unfortunately, there's no end in sight.

Clarksville Road Bridge is closed for emergency repairs

On Saturday (November 1), West Windsor Police notified the public of the emergency bridge closure, knowing you would need a solid plan to get to work, school, or wherever you needed to go on Monday morning.

No word on when it will be reopened

The alert read, "Emergency bridge closure on Clarksville Road just North of Meadow Rd, starting Nov 2, 2025. Plan alternate route. The state DOT just informed the county that they are going to close the bridge on Clarksville Road just North of Meadow Road starting tomorrow, 11/2/2025 (Sunday morning) for emergency repairs. The duration of the closure is not known at this point."

There were no details given on the specific repairs at the time.

Now, the Press Manager/Publications Editor-in-Chief at the NJ Department of Transportation, Steve Schapiro, is shedding some light on the emergency project and why it was necessary.

NJDOT has a thorough bridge inspection program

You may not be aware that the New Jersey Department of Transportation has a very thorough bridge inspection program.

Every bridge that's 20 feet or longer is inspected (at a minimum) every two years, due to federal requirements.

A routine inspection uncovered the problems with the bridge

A routine inspection of the Clarksville Road Bridge, which is over the Northeast Corridor train tracks, found "severe corrosion on the end of some stringers," according to a statement to Townsquare Media.

The finding required the bridge to be closed down. There is no threat to the train tracks under the bridge.

No date set for the bridge to reopen

There is no end date set yet as to when the necessary repairs will be able to be completed and the bridge will be reopened.

