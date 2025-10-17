Officials say an investigation is underway after a man was shot on a SEPTA platform in Center City Philadelphia during the busy morning commute today (Friday, October 17).

Shooting During Friday Morning Commute in Center Philadelphia

It happened just before 7 a.m. today at the City Hall Station (15th Street) in Center City, police officials say. It occurred on the southbound platform.

Police are telling the media that they believe that two men who know each other got into an argument before the shooting.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was shot in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital, and he is currently in critical condition, reports say.

No Danger to the Public Following Friday Morning's Shooting

The shooter turned himself into police. SEPTA service in the area is subject to delays and some trains have been bypassing City Hall Station due to the ongoing investigation.

Commuters who were on the platform at the time of the incident reported it being very chaotic and terrifying.

However, since the suspect is already in police custody, it is not believed that there is any threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.