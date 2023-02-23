If you bank with Citizens Bank, check your account. Several customers are telling local TV station, 6ABC, they have been double charged for services.

Citizens Bank confirmed the issues in a statement they issued to the TV station saying they were experiencing technical issues where they were being double charged for services.

Citizens also posted a message on its website alerting customers that they're "working to resolve the issue as soon possible."

It was not immediately clear how many customers have been affected by the issues or if they'll need to file a complaint with the giant bank. We'll see if they provide an update to customers on Thursday.

Citizens Bank, which is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, operates 1,003 branches, primarily across the Northeastern United States.

According to the company website, they have 253 locations in Pennsylvania, making it one of the largest banks in the entire state. Meanwhile, they operate 113 branches in New Jersey.

