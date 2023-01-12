We've been waiting so long for this!! Get your sweet tooth ready!

For months, we've been keeping an eye on the new Cinnaholic location in Marlton NJ. They'd been busy under construction and awaiting for inspection approvals. And the anticipation has been killing us!

Well the wait is over! According to the Cinnaholic Facebook page, they've finally announced their Grand Opening date! Mark your calendar for Jan 27!

If you're not familiar, Cinnaholic is a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank. They currently have four other New Jersey locations, with another one set to open in East Windsor later on this year, according to their website.

The new Marlton location is at the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center behind Chickie and Pete's and next to Rey's Bagels (135 NJ-73 S Marlton, NJ).

On opening day, you can take advantage of their $2 cinnamon roll special from 10am-2pm!! (Limit one $2 roll per customer)

And by the way, Cinnaholic has more than cinnamon rolls! You'll find pastry rolls of multiple different flavors, along with brownies, edible cookie dough, cookies, and more!

You can find more details about Cinnaholic Marlton and their much-anticipated grand opening on this post from Facebook community page A View From Evesham

This is very welcome news to those who have been waiting for this. Check out some of the ecstatic comments from Facebook users:

"FINALLYYYYYYYYY" said one user.

"I may have to make this my cheat day that week..!" said this diet cheater!

"Woohoo can’t wait!!"

"YAY!!!!"

Wooh! Can't wait! Go ahead give them a follow on their Instagram page @cinnaholic.marlton!

