I finally have some good news for you about some tasty treats coming to the area.

After teasing you for over a year, Cinnaholic has announced the opening date for its East Windsor location.

The Grand Opening is going to be Friday, September 8th at 10am.

The celebration is from 10am - 2pm with $2 cinnamon rolls. Limit one per person and you have to be there in person in order to get one, you can't have your friend grab one for you, sorry.

If you've never heard of Cinnaholic before, it's described on its website as serving "create your own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. All of our products are fresh baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free."

I have a feeling you're going to be a regular...looks at these.

This is the first of its kind in the Mercer County area. I mean, where else can you get freshly baked cinnamon rolls topped with your choice of over 20 icings and toppings and scoops of edible cookie dough? I'm all about this.

Check this out below. It's called a Cinnastack. Yumm.

It's a "freshly baked cinnamon roll topped with your choice of frosting and topping AND a full sized cookie dough scoop with frosting and topping."

Is your mouth watering yet? Don't worry, it's opening soon. You can see the complete menu here.

Cinnaholic East Windsor is located in the Shop Rite shopping center (319 Route 130, Unit 24).

The Grand Opening Celebration is Friday, September 8th at 10am.

They also cater events of all sizes. Imagine create your own cinnamon buns at your wedding reception or at your next work conference. Yesss.

