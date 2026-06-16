The excitement is building as Trenton's new professional ice hockey team prepares to take to the ice this fall at the Cure Insurance Arena.

This morning (Tuesday, June 16), the organization held a ceremony inside the Trenton Ironhawks lockeroom to announce the team's first head coach.

Chuck Weber has been announced as Head Coach of the Trenton Ironhawks

It's Chuck Weber. If you're thinking he looks familiar, he's been in Trenton before. Weber was the assistant coach for the Trenton Titans during the 2001-02 season.

READ MORE: NHL Affiliation announced for Trenton Ironhawks

The team's announcement on Facebook is below.

Weber was the assistant coach for the Trenton Titans in 2001

The post reads, "Chuck Weber returns to Trenton. The Trenton Ironhawks are proud to introduce Chuck Weber as your first Head Coach in team history. Coach Weber previously served with the Trenton Titans as assistant coach during the 2001-02 season, and returns after a coaching career that includes 2 Kelly Cups!"

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The Kelly Cup is ECHL's top prize, and what the new Trenton Ironhawks will be going after in the upcoming season, which gets underway this fall.

Trenton Ironhawks are affiliated with the New York Islanders

Back in May, the team announced its NHL affiliation with the New York Islanders. The first game of the season will be on Friday, October 16, in Montreal against the Trois-Rivières Lions. The home opener will be Saturday, October 24, 6 PM at the Cure Insurance Arena versus the Adirondack Thunder. There will be 36 home games. Season memberships are available for purchase now.

READ MORE: Date set for annual Lawrence Township fireworks at Rider University

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, has said Mercer County is upgrading the Cure Insurance Arena for a "top-notch" fan experience.

The consensus in Mercer County is that everyone is ready to have ice hockey back in Trenton after 13 years. Let's go Ironhawks!