It's safe to say that Philadelphia loves our TV personalities. We love our meteorologists. Our news anchors. Our sports anchors. So this story caught our attention today.

Former 6 abc Meteorologist Chris Sowers Appears to Be Moving Back to Philadelphia

Chris Sowers, who was a beloved and familiar face on Philadelphia's 6 abc (Action News) for over a decade has been missed from Philadelphia area TV screens.

Sowers left 6abc in 2024 to accept a job at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where is the evening meteorologist at the NBC Affiliate.

Well, now Sowers appears to have indicated that "in three weeks he'll be moving back to the Philadelphia area."

Sowers had been posting pictures from his visit to the Philadelphia area this weekend. On Wednesday morning he posted a photo that appears to be from the Philadelphia airport.

It was captioned, "So long Philly! We’ll be back for good in three weeks. We’re excited to be moving back home to be with our family!"

In spite of the distance, Chris has been committed to the area. He's posted frequent weather updates for the Philadelphia area, especially during snowstorms this past winter.

So what does that mean? Will Sowers be returning to TV screens in our area? We're not sure. But we're watching.

The post certainly has garnered quite a bit of attention as it has more than 10,000 likes and 3,000 comments within the first four hours since it was first published.

We've looked through the comments to see if Chris has offered any more information, but as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, we have no further information.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST