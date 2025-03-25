94.5 PST’s Chris Rollins Honored With a 2025 Gracie Award

94.5 PST and Townsquare Media want to share some VERY exciting news:

Our beloved colleague and the host of 94.5 PSTs' Chris & the Crew, Chris Rollins, has won a 2025 Gracie Award for Best Local Radio Talent from The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF).

We couldn't think of a more deserving honoree as the Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women in radio, television, and interactive media."

Chris joins the elite company of some incredible women across all industries who have been honored this year. This year's honorees include Megan Thee Stallion, Kathy Bates, Keke Palmer, and many other talented women in television, radio, and digital media.

Everyone at PST loves Chris for her commitment to the station, our audience, and the community. Not only is Chris a one-of-a-kind broadcaster, but she is also a true friend to all of us.

"Chris Rollins Is A True Radio Legend"

Jared Willig, Townsquare Media's Chief Content Officer, joined Chris & the Crew on Tuesday to surprise Chris with the good news.

“Chris Rollins is a true radio legend,” Willig said. “The Gracies honor the superstar women of radio and TV, and no one is more deserving to join them than Chris.”

The Gracies are in their 50th year and previous winners include Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift.

In fact, Chris joins an elite company as its the second win of her career.

“For 50 years, the Gracie Awards have honored the storytellers who push boundaries and redefine what’s possible,” said AWMF president Becky Brooks. “This is more than an awards show — it is a movement that has championed inclusion, representation and truth in the media."

This year's honorees will be recognized at a ceremony in New York City this June.

Congratulations, Chris!

