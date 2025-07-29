This is big and exciting news.

CHOP bought the old AMC movie theater in Hamilton Township

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has bought the old AMC movie theater on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township, according to Hamilton Township officials.

This move will bring top-notch pediatric medical services to the area. Plans are just getting underway to redevelop the site that has sat vacant for several years now. Hamilton Township and Mercer County will be assisting CHOP throughout the process.

Hamilton Mayor, Jeff Martin, is thrilled with the real estate deal saying, "Hamilton Township is excited to welcome CHOP to town. As a parent to a young child, I know the concern of every parent for their child’s health, and having CHOP here in our backyard ensures the children of Hamilton will always have easy access to the best possible medical care. It has been great to partner with Mercer County and CHOP to make this first step a reality, and I am looking forward to our continued partnership through the redevelopment process.”

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, is also excited to bring CHOP to Hamilton and says it will breathe new life to the old site while providing jobs and excellent health care to the area's youth.

CHOP CEO, Madeline Bell, is onboard as well saying, "New Jersey's children are central to our overall mission, and we're excited about bringing enhanced care, expanded services, and greater convenience to Central New Jersey families and the broader region. This acquisition reinforces our dedication to ensuring healthier futures for all children."

Officials say the specific plans and a timeline of the redevelopment will be announced as they become available. The project is in its beginning phase.

