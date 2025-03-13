Every PA Chipotle Location Should Have This Feature

Chipotle is absolutely, hands-down my favorite fast casual food spot on the planet.

Mexican food is one of the best types of cuisine on the planet and is such a crowd-pleaser.

When you don’t know what to get for dinner or maybe you even have to please a crowd, Mexican food is always a go-to.

Although we all know Chipotle is not exactly authentic Mexican food, it's a great, quick alternative to the real stuff.

I always find Chipotle to be very consistent and you for sure get a great bang for your buck.

Chipotle is known for giving customers burritos that are practically the size of your head and are filled to the brim with amazing ingredients.

One of the biggest reasons I love Chipotle so much is because I personally never get tired of it and also because they make their food right in the store.

Although it's “fast food”, they grill all the chicken, veggies, and sides in the store themselves. If there’s one thing Chipotle knows, it’s efficiency.

I feel like every time I do an online order, it’s always ready on time and there are rarely any mess-ups when it comes to the accuracy of the order.

There’s something that all Chipotle locations need to make a staple thoroughly, and it’s a Chipotlane.

Back in 2019, Chipotle announced select stores would get going under construction to add a new feature to the store.

Chipotlanes started showing up at select locations, and we even have a few in our area.

If you aren’t a frequent flier at Chipotle and don't know what that is, a Chiptlane is just a drive-through at the store, which most stores don't have.

All you have to do is order your food ahead online or in the app, drive through the Chipotlane at the time your order is expected to be ready and you’re on your way.

You can get all of that amazing Chipotle goodness without even leaving your car!

I think this should be a staple for every location because it’s so convenient, but I feel the company is probably working towards that.

If you're a big Chipotle fan and haven’t had the chance to check out a Chiiptlane yet, you’re missing out on a pleasant experience.

