Many parents might think it's easier to leave their child in the car for just a few minutes while they run into the store. If you're just running in for one item and you leave the AC on, what's the harm?

However, this seemingly harmless choice can lead to serious consequences.

READ MORE: Is It Illegal To Record A Conversation in Pennsylvania?

Even short periods of time can put a child's safety at risk, as temperatures can rise rapidly inside a vehicle, leading to heatstroke or if they reach super low temperatures.

Either way, it can be super harmful.

Additionally, leaving a child alone can make them vulnerable to accidents or abductions.

What Age Can A Child Be Left Alone in A Car in Pennsylvania?

attachment-Untitled design (29) loading...

Did you know it’s illegal in Pennsylvania to leave a child under six years old unattended in a vehicle?

According to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Title 75 states that "a person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle may not permit a child under six years of age to remain unattended in the vehicle when the motor vehicle is out of the person's sight and under circumstances which endanger the health, safety, or welfare of the child."

If you ever encounter a child left alone in a car, it’s crucial to take action.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends calling 911 if you see a child unresponsive and alone.

After that, do whatever you can to safely remove the child from the vehicle.

If the child is alert, stay with them until help arrives or have someone else look for the parent or guardian.

Remember, while it may seem convenient in the moment, leaving a child alone in a car is never the right choice.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna