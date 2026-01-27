Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. This is so cool. A local child has secured free Chick-fil-A for the next year after grabbing one of the coveted golden fan cups, part of the popular chicken chain's national contest, according to the Oxford Valley Road location's Facebook page.

Chick-fil-A fans are in search of the Golden Fan Cup

If you have no idea what I'm talking about, there's a sweepstake going on right now in honor of Chick-Fil-A's 80th anniversary which has Chick-fil-A fans all over our area (and the country) dashing to their local restaurants to buy the chain's retro style classic cups, hoping to find the Golden Fan Cup.

READ MORE: Popular hot chicken chain opens 2nd Bucks County location

There are 4 different styles on sale for $3.99. You can collect them all. They designs are meant to celebrate Chick-fil-A's past and present. A new cup design is dropped every two weeks.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A loading...

If you find Chick-fil-A's Golden Fan Cup you win free Chick-fil-A for a year

The cups come wrapped, so you won't know if you've gotten a Golden Fan Cup until you open the packaging. There are only 3,000 Golden Fan Cups throughout the entire United States, so finding one would be pretty lucky, like winning the lottery. Oh, the Golden Fan Cups win you a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A.

Get our free mobile app

When I first heard of the contest, which kicked off earlier this month, I remember thinking, what are the chances someone finds one around here? Well, a local family has. How exciting.

A Bucks County family found a Golden Fan Cup at the Langhorne Chick-fil-A

The most adorable little boy and his family scored one of the 3,000 Golden Fan Cups from the Oxford Valley Road Chick-fil-A on Friday night (January 23)

READ MORE: Panda Express finally opened in Langhorne after delays

The restaurant posted on Facebook that their lucky customers went back in to tell the staff the good news. The post read, "WE HAVE A GOLDEN CUP WINNER. Finegan, Natalee & Matt visited us last night and secured free Chick-fil-A for a year when they found that the cup they purchased was the Golden Fan Cup! They came back this afternoon to share all the excitement, to celebrate with us, and to get some awesome photos with the team. We are so happy for this awesome family, thanks for letting us share in your celebration!"

Congratulations. For more details on the year long celebration of Chick-fil-A's 80th anniversary, click here.