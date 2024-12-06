Backyard chicken-keeping is totally a common trend in New Jersey. It’s not just for people who like to live an organic lifestyle, people in suburban areas and even some small cities are jumping on the trend.

Thanks to social media posts showing off adorable coops and tasty-looking fresh eggs, it’s becoming something a lot of people want to try out.

There’s something about collecting your own eggs in the morning that just feels satisfying and makes your meal taste that much better.

Besides the cool factor, having chickens can mean better-tasting eggs, fewer bugs (since chickens love to snack on them), and let’s be real, some really cool pets. They add character to your backyard.

Where Can You Legally Have Backyard Chickens in New Jersey?

Now, when it comes to where in New Jersey you can legally raise backyard chickens, it depends on local laws.

For instance, Montclair has rules posted in their municipal code, which you can find by searching the Township of Montclair’s official documents online. Cherry Hill’s official township website suggests contacting the Department of Code Enforcement for specifics on backyard chickens. Also, Princeton provides zoning and ordinance info on their municipal website which lays out what’s allowed and what’s not.

What Is The Process For Getting Backyard Chickens in New Jersey?

If you’re serious about setting up your chicken coop, the first step is usually getting in touch with your local zoning board or municipal office.

They’ll let you know if you need a permit, how many chickens you can keep, and exactly where your coop can go.

Calling or emailing them, or checking their official website, is the quickest way to get accurate, up-to-date info.

Doing a little homework now makes it way easier to avoid any headaches later, so you can get right to enjoying those fresh eggs and fun pets.

