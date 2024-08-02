Are you craving a really amazing pizza tonight for dinner? Who isn’t? One of the most simple yet amazing meals you and your daily can devour any given night is a pizza. Being from New Jersey, we know our pizza!

No matter what town you are in there is most definitely an amazing pizza shop nearby. I feel pizza is something we New Jersyans sometimes take for granted because it’s just so common to find an amazing pizza shop extremely close to you in The Garden State no matter where you are!

If you’re anything like me, you love to try some amazing pizza toppings. I for one will never order a plain slice of pizza. If I’m going out and getting pizza for dinner, I always just think to myself “The weirder the better!”.

Topping your pizza with odd toppings and lots of them is one of the most fun parts about getting a pizza for dinner. If you’ve never gotten to try a chicken parm pizza yet, I feel sorry for you.

Piccolo Trattoria In Pennington, NJ May Have The Best Chicken Parm Pizza in NJ

A lot of pizza spots in our area tend to have this option on their menu, but there is only one pizza shop that is doing this menu item the right way. Piccolo Trattoria in Pennington, New Jersey without a doubt may have the best chicken parm pizza in the state.

If you’ve never gotten the chance to try it, it’s breaded chicken parmesan, cut into strips and placed on top of some amazing pizza. It’s a pretty simple concept, but it just hits every single time.

Piccolo Trattoria is in Pennington, New Jersey, and also has locations in Bucks County, PA as well!

