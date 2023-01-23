We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!

Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.

We've been keeping an eye on its progress for months, but a few weeks ago, we caught a clue that the Marlton location was closer to completion. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page A View From Evesham on Jan 8, a new "Chegg" van was seen in the parking lot, sporting a new phone number which is NOT the same as the original Beach Haven location's.

But let's do you you one better... a sneak peek inside the restaurant!!

Check out this TikTok from @AliciaDiMichele from the inside. It looks INCREDIBLE.

Here's why the new location is causing so much buzz: Unlike the original Beach Haven location, the Marlton location will have a full liquor license with a beer garden, luxurious outdoor seating with picnic tables, couches and fire pits, and occasionally, live music!

For the folks who live in the nearby apartment complex, this will add a lively, "happening" touch to the neighborhood!

Their menu features, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including pancakes, french toast and waffles, and egg specialties like omelettes, egg sandwiches, and egg platters. Their lunch and dinner options include more chicken-y items like chicken sandwiches, chicken platters, chicken pot pies, chicken cheesesteaks, and... chicken wings!

Fingers crossed for the January opening! We'll for sure let you know as soon as they announce an official grand opening date. Stay tuned!

