Chick-fil-A Makes Major Change To It’s New Jersey Menu

Chick-fil-A has built a loyal fan base over the years, and it’s easy to see why.

From their chicken sandwiches to their nuggets, people just keep coming back for more. We also can’t forget about the waffle fries. Those are easily a favorite all on their own.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick meal during a lunch break or feeding the family after a busy day, Chick-fil-A always seems to hit the spot.

Fast food has come a long way, and Chick-fil-A is one of those places that keeps finding ways to stand out.

READ MORE: Will New Jersey Ever Get Its First In-N-Out Burger?

They’re known for their consistent quality and friendly service, which isn’t something you can always say about every fast-food chain.

Plus, they’ve got that signature Chick-fil-A sauce that people love so much, that they started bottling it up and selling it at grocery stores.

With so much love for their menu and brand, it’s no surprise Chick-fil-A is always looking for ways to keep things fresh.

Now, the chain has announced that a major change is coming that will affect us here in New Jersey.

Did Chick-fil-A Change Their Waffle Fry Recipe?

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

Yes, Chick-fil-A has decided to switch things up with its iconic waffle fries, and it’s got people talking. They’ve tweaked the recipe to make the fries crispier and keep that crunch going longer.

They decided it was time for a change and now the fries will have a special coating made with pea starch.

So, crispier, crunchier fries? That sounds like a win to me, but apparently not to everyone. Some fans are saying the new fries just don’t hit the same and that they taste really dry now.

Are Chick-fil-A's New Waffle Fries Allergen-Free?

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy Getty Images loading...

Although there’s a change, Chick-fil-A says it’s safe for people with allergies to the big nine allergens (like peanuts, milk, and eggs).

Others are worried about how this might affect folks with pea or legume allergies. It’s been a hot topic online and is getting mixed reactions from loyal customers.

Even though some people are begging Chick-fil-A to bring back the old fries, the chain is sticking with the new recipe for the time being according to People.

They’re confident that the new version still delivers the flavor everyone knows and loves just with a little extra crunch.

Whether you’re team old fries or ready to give the new ones a shot, it looks like this is the new normal in terms of waffle fries at Chick-fil-A.

Fast Food Chains Mercer County, NJ Desperately Needs We have our fair share of McDonald's, Taco Bells, and Wendy's in the area, but this is what we're missing! Gallery Credit: Gianna