I know you've secretly hoped this would happen, and now it finally is. A major change is underway at the Chick-fil-A in Lawrence Township.

Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville is expanding its drive-thru

The popular, always bustling, chicken fast food restaurant on Route 1 North is about to start construction on an additional drive-thru lane. Yippee.

Google Google loading...

Back in the summer, I was told this was the plan, with a start date of September. I wasn't sure if it was still happening, but it's now obvious that a project is about to begin.

READ MORE: Popular Hamilton bagel shop opening second location in Lawrence

The restaurant posted an update on Facebook that read, "PARDON OUR DUST as we work toward enhancing your Drive-Thru experience. Stay posted for more updates."

Construction equipment has been spotted at the restaurant

Construction equipment and materials were spotted on the grounds of the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook loading...

Loyal fans are excited. One commented on the post with celebratory emojis, "Are we getting a mobile order lane?"

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure that's what customers are hoping for. It would help move the line along faster.

Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville via Facebook loading...

If you're not familiar, a mobile order lane is only for customers who have ordered ahead on the Chick-fil-A app.

Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace has a mobile-order lane

The new Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace, on Route 130, has a mobile-order-only lane, as well as a regular drive-thru lane.

READ MORE: Spirit Halloween Turning into Spirit Christmas in Lawrence

There are signs above the lanes directing you to one lane if you need to place an order and pay, or the other lane if you've already ordered and paid on the Chick-fil-A app.

The mobile-order lane tends to go faster because all the business is already taken care of before you get to the restaurant.

Google Google loading...

If you've placed a mobile order, you'll check in once you get to the restaurant by scanning a QR code hanging in the Mobile-Order lane. It's quick and easy. Then, you'll merge with the regular lane and pick up your order.

No word on how long the project will take, but I'm sure it will be worth the wait.

Now, if they could just work on a better traffic flow to get out of that center.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist These defunct fast food items have gone down in history. Wouldn’t you love to eat them again?