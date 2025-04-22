Yikes.

I was shocked when I read the Bucks County Courier Times headline, "Langhorne Chick-fil-A to be demolished."

What? I couldn't believe it.

That Chick-fil-A, near Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place, is always packed.

Why in the world is it going to be demolished?

After quickly reading through the article, it makes sense.

It needs a bigger drive-thru to keep that long line moving.

Along with the new, bigger, building there will be double the drive-thru lanes. Now, it starts as two lanes, then merges into one lane, causing backups.

The franchisee, Dave Heffernan, said in the article that they need more room, so the restaurant will be torn down completely, and rebuilt to be bigger.

The demolition is supposed to happen early next year (2026). I haven't heard an exact date yet.

Construction of the new restaurant will only take a few months, with a tentative reopening date of June (2026).

The dining room will still have 88 seats. It's the employee area and drive-thru that will be gaining space to be more efficient.

I'll let you know as we get closer when exactly it will be opening again.

Did you know that very popular Chick-fil-A has been around for 20 years? Yup.

Do you remember what was in that space on Oxford Valley Road (2424 Lincoln Highway) before Chick-fil-A?

C'mon, think about it. I'll give you a hint, it was a sweet treat.

It used to be a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop.

Around the same time as the demo and rebuilding next year, about 3 miles down the road, Heffernan's second Chick-fil-A will be built.

This Chick-fil-A will be located at 1440 East Lincoln Highway, where the Ruby Tuesday used to be.

Why so close to the Oxford Valley location?

Heffernan says it's to take a little pressure off the original location.

I'm sure both will be mega-popular.

For more information on both projects, click here.

