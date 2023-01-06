It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors.

We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.

There were some rumors in online Facebook groups that the closure was perhaps only temporary, and in fact, the language on the Chick-fil-A site referred to it as a bit of a seasonal closure.

Chick-fil-A corporate website Chick-fil-A corporate website loading...

However, a corporate spokesperson for the popular fast food chain confirmed the news that it's a permanent closure in an email to 94.5 PST on Friday afternoon.

"It has been our pleasure to serve each and every customer at this restaurant for the past 32 years," they said. "We look forward to continue serving the Bensalem community at one of our nearby locations."

The good news is that a large expansion recently took place at a nearby Chick-fil-A just outside of the mall.

Of course, that's not great news if you're shopping inside the mall and wanted to have some chicken nuggets.

The Neshaminy Mall, meanwhile, has seen its fair share of retailers close in recent years. That includes Macy's, Express, and more.

An ice skating rink, however, is currently open through February 26, 2023, in the parking lot of the mall. The flight on Ice has been erected near the AMC Movie Theater and the old Sears Automotive Center, Chris Rollins tells us in a post on 945PST.com